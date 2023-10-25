WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspicious person call from Home Depot on Kell Blvd led to an arrest for the alleged assault of a police officer.

Aryian Razavi is jailed on a $10,000 bond.

Employees told police a man was acting suspiciously and had left after applying for credit cards the second day in a row.

A police officer found Razavi in the parking lot and recognized him from previous contacts. When the officer approached him, the officer said Razavi immediately kneeled down and raised his hands. The officer said Razavi grew increasingly hostile and was yelling at customers.

He said Razavi then focused on the officer’s face and cursed and said he was going to “end you,” then stood up and got in a fighter’s stance. The officer said he believed Razavi did intend to attempt to “end me.”

The officer and his partner took Razavi into custody without any further reported incident.

Razavi has prior arrests for assault and evading arrest.

A court order has been filed to take a DNA sample from Razavi before his release from jail.