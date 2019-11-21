SW Pediatrics hailed as Cancer Prevention Champions award recipients

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — For continued efforts to protect adolescents through HPV prevention, the staff at Southwestern Pediatrics are hailed as Cancer Prevention Champions award recipients.

The Center for Disease Control, Association of American Cancer Institutes and the American Cancer Society have partnered together and presented the HPV Vaccine Is Cancer Prevention Champion Award to Southwestern Pediatrics from Lawton.

The award program is honoring champions from 25 states.

Every year, the award honors up to one champion from all 50 U.S. states, eight U.S. Territories and Freely Associated States, and the District of Columbia. Immunization programs submit nominations for the HPV Vaccine is Cancer Prevention Champion in their state or territory.

According to Southwestern Medical Center marketing coordinator Mary Towe, pediatrician Dr. Ezhilarasi “Ariel” Manickavasagam and her staff “use several best practice techniques to encourage patients to vaccinate on schedule.”

Some of those practices include education during each visit on when their HPV vaccination should be administered, the use of a reminder/recall system and education on the risks and benefits of receiving or not receiving the vaccines.

Through the continued goal to protect residents, Southwestern Pediatrics was able to achieve a 77% HPV series completion rate for their adolescent patients.