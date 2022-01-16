UPDATE: Suspect of standoff on Lela Lane in custody

UPDATE: Sunday, January 16, 1:09 p.m.

The suspect that barricaded himself inside a house on Lela Lane has been arrested and taken into police custody.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the SWAT team eventually breached the residence and arrested the suspect, who was hiding in a closet.

Eipper said when police first arrived on scene after 8:15 a.m., a woman was in the backyard of the residence with injuries from an assault. He said the woman told police that a man had pointed a gun at her and was now hiding in the home.

The woman was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to Eipper.

After several hours on scene, Eipper said communication between negotiators and the suspect broke down, and the suspect still refused to come out, even when gas was deployed into the house.

The SWAT team entered the residence and found the suspect hiding in a closet.

The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Bobby Cisneros.

Cisneros will be charged with burglary of habitation and possibly a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police and SWAT are currently deployed to a house on Lela Lane off of Beverly Drive in response a man who has barricaded himself inside.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday, January 16, Wichita Falls Police responded to a call of assault and family violence at a home in the 3100 block of Lela Lane.

According to Wichita Falls Sgt. Sullivan, a woman was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. A male suspect barricaded himself inside the house and refused to cooperate with police.

SWAT was deployed to the residence around 10:45 a.m. when the suspect still refused to cooperate with police.

According to Sgt. Sullivan, there are not believed to be any other people in the house at this time.

We have a reporter on scene for any updates to this incident.

This is an ongoing incident. Check back here for updates.