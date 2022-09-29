WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is responding to a situation on Taylor Street in Wichita Falls Thursday morning.

Wichita Falls Police responded to a check suspicious person call that came in at 9:38 a.m. at 9th and Filmore. When police arrived the suspect apparently ran and apparently went into a house in the 1300 block of Taylor.

The suspect may be armed according to police on the scene.

Wichita Falls Police Department asked for assistance from SWAT who arrived on the scene shortly after.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

