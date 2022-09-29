WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man wanted on a felony warrant has been taken into custody following a situation involving the Wichita Falls Police Department’s SWAT team on Thursday morning.

According to WFPD’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD officers recognized a male suspect walking down the street with an outstanding felony warrant for burglary on Thursday morning, September 29, 2022, at around 9:38 a.m.

Sgt. Eipper said officers also had a run-in with the suspect on Wednesday night, September 28, but he was able to escape from their pursuit.

Dorian Clark mugshot from a previous Grand Larceny arrest in May of 2022.

According to Sgt. Eipper, the suspect was identified as Dorian Clark, 27, of Wichita Falls.

Sgt. Eipper said WFPD officers attempted to arrest Clark, who then took off running and entered the backyard of a residence in the 1300 block of Taylor Street.

Authorities said Clark began to make threats of self-harm, claiming he had a weapon on his person. In response, WFPD officers set up a perimeter around the residence in order to ensure public safety.

According to Sgt. Eipper, as SWAT and other officers were responding to the scene, officers already on the scene were able to talk Clark into surrendering himself into custody. Officers said he did not have a weapon on his person as he had previously claimed.

Clark was arrested on a felony warrant for burglary. Sgt. Eipper said a possible additional charge of evading arrest or detention may be forthcoming.

Clark has numerous previous charges against him, including grand larceny, burglary, assault, theft, and multiple drug charges.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District said a brief security lockout occurred at Crockett Elementary, Zundy Elementary, and Wichita Falls High School, all located in the vicinity of Taylor Street.

WFISD officials said regular instruction continued during the security lockout for the duration of the SWAT situation, and the lockout ended when the SWAT situation was cleared.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.