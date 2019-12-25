Sweet Boys Diner workers lend a helping hand

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — A Bowie city councilor and business owner is doing his part in spreading a little holiday cheer during this Christmas season.

‘Tis the season of giving and that is exactly what Sweet Boys Diner is doing as they prepared meals for those in need.

“It’s a blessing that you have people out there that would do that,” Bowie resident Sue Ingram said.

Owner Jason Love said this holiday blessings program is just a way to help others.

“It’s not about presents and all of that,” Love said. “I think it’s about being with family and people that you know. I just wanted to do something to give people a hot meal in front of them if they couldn’t afford Christmas or whatever.”

It’s also something his staff looks forward to every year.

“It’s wonderful,” Sweet Boys Diner server Cherisa Dishman said. “There are so many people out there that don’t have anywhere to go for Christmas or can’t afford everyday things that we take advantage of. It’s just a wonderful thing to see their smiles. It’s heart-warming and that’s what Christmas is all about.”

After Love and his staff get the meals prepared, it is up to the drivers to deliver them.

“Some of us have been there before when we were down on our luck and the community stepped up to help us so now it’s our turn to give back,” Holiday Blessings Program driver Denise Truax said.

For that, Ingram is grateful.

“I just want to tell them, they’ll be blessed and thank them,” Ingram said.

For Love, his staff and those who helped serve, this holiday season is about giving back one hot meal at a time.

Love said on Thanksgiving they served more than 80 meals some of which were to the homeless and he believes at least 100 people were served on Christmas Eve.