Sweet tooth robber going to prison for 5 years

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was caught trying to steal a bag of candy from a Wichita Falls grocery store in 2020 gets a five-year prison term.

37-year-old Jerome Jones was sentenced in 30th District Court for aggravated assault. His sentence will run concurrent with drug charges he also pleaded to.

Wichita County Jail booking

He was arrested after being identified from surveillance video in the store.

An employee of the United Supermarket on Old Iowa Park Road said he saw a man grab the bag of candy and leave, and he tried to detain him.

He said they began wrestling and the candy fell out of the thief’s pocket and then the man pulled out a box cutter and extended the blade, so he backed off and the suspect fled without picking up the candy.

Police were able to identify Jones from previous arrests. Records show he had been arrested 29 times and that 38 felony and misdemeanor cases have been filed. They include several burglaries and evading arrests.