SXSW cancelled due to coronavirus threat

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Austin has just announced that South By South West, a major annual music and film festival, will be cancelled in 2020 due to the current threat of coronavirus.

SXSW released the following statement Friday afternoon:

The City of Austin has cancelled the March dates for SXSW and SXSW EDU. SXSW will faithfully follow the City’s directions. We are devastated to share this news with you. “The show must go on” is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation. Official statement from SXSW

According to our sister station in Austin, KXAN, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Austin or Travis county.

The cancellation is out of precaution and weighing the impact of potential spread, as approximately 227,000 people attend SXSW each year, according to Austin city officials.