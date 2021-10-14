T.A.B.C. undercover stings result in 4 arrests

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — At least four people were charged as of Thursday, October 14, from undercover stings conducted in August by Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents at Wichita Falls businesses.

The charges are for sales to minors, sales to an intoxicated customer and sales after legal hours.

On August 7, agents conducted an undercover investigation at Stage West/West End Pub on Southwest Parkway after receiving a report of violations.

Brittany Shaffer

They said a customer who showed numerous signs of intoxication ordered a shot of tequila from the bartender, and she poured the shot and gave it to him. She was heard telling him he had probably had enough to drink and should go home.

They said he ordered another shot, and they saw a person behind him shaking his head ‘no’ at the bartender, but another shot was poured.

Brittany Shaffer was later charged with sale of alcohol to an intoxicated person.

That same night, undercover agents also went to La Herradura Bar on Sheppard Access and said they witnessed after-legal hours purchases of beer, and two undercover agents purchased two beers at 2:23 a.m.

When they called for other agents to come in, they said the doorman warned the bartender, and both of them began picking up beer bottles and putting them in the trash.

Azucena Rivera was booked into jail Thursday for sale of beer during prohibited hours.

Stone Marshall, 2013 mugshot

Stone Marshall was also booked into jail Thursday for sale of alcohol to a minor.

Agents said on August 18, a 17-year-old female was sent to locations to attempt to buy alcohol.

At the Dollar Saver #11 at 2400 Old Iowa Park Road, the teen took a 25 ounce Bud Light and took it to the register. Two undercover agents in the store said the clerk, Stone Marshall, did not ask for any ID and sold the beer to the teen.

About two hours later, the 17-year-old and the agents went to Dollar Saver #3 at 4110 Old Iowa Park Road, where she again selected at 25 ounce Bud Light, and paid for it and left.

The clerk, Jennifer Maberry, was booked on Wednesday for sale to a minor.

At the time of publication, mugshots for Jennifer Maberry and Azucena Rivera were not available.