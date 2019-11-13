Breaking News
LIVE Impeachment hearings: Watch testimony while getting breakdown of process

TABC announces new alcohol business program for TX vets

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(KFDX/KJTL) — The TABC is announcing a new program to help military veterans who want to start businesses in the alcoholic beverage industry.

The “Empowering Texas Veterans” Initiative will pair vets who want to break into the $40 billion business with vets who already have.

With state, federal, and local regulations to navigate, breaking in can be a very difficult process.

The established business owners will help with paperwork, regulations, and just give advice.

Mark Phillippe was thankful to have mentors when he started ‘Hi Sign’ brewing in 2017.

Now, he wants to help the next group of vets, by doing the same for them.

Mark Phillippe said, “even if it’s just one small bit of information that helps them avoid some you know tax liability or some type of operational misstep, I think that that’s something that I’m all for.”

There are 250 veteran-owned alcohol businesses in Texas.

The agency expects to pair up dozens of prospective veteran business owners in the first year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Rainbow House donation drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rainbow House donation drive"

Wichitan of the year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichitan of the year"

WF economic outlook

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF economic outlook"

TABC starting new program for veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "TABC starting new program for veterans"

Air Zoom Pulse: Nike debuts new sneaker for medical professionals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Air Zoom Pulse: Nike debuts new sneaker for medical professionals"

Houston purse dragging caught on camera

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston purse dragging caught on camera"

Nathan "Nasty" Perry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nathan "Nasty" Perry"

VB: Archer City @ Lindsey

Thumbnail for the video titled "VB: Archer City @ Lindsey"

Bowie mayor, city councilors sworn in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowie mayor, city councilors sworn in"

What The Tech: Disney+

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: Disney+"

Family of Jessie Barnes remember his life

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of Jessie Barnes remember his life"

Family of Jessie Barnes remember his life

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of Jessie Barnes remember his life"