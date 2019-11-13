TABC announces new alcohol business program for TX vets

(KFDX/KJTL) — The TABC is announcing a new program to help military veterans who want to start businesses in the alcoholic beverage industry.

The “Empowering Texas Veterans” Initiative will pair vets who want to break into the $40 billion business with vets who already have.

With state, federal, and local regulations to navigate, breaking in can be a very difficult process.

The established business owners will help with paperwork, regulations, and just give advice.

Mark Phillippe was thankful to have mentors when he started ‘Hi Sign’ brewing in 2017.

Now, he wants to help the next group of vets, by doing the same for them.

Mark Phillippe said, “even if it’s just one small bit of information that helps them avoid some you know tax liability or some type of operational misstep, I think that that’s something that I’m all for.”

There are 250 veteran-owned alcohol businesses in Texas.

The agency expects to pair up dozens of prospective veteran business owners in the first year.