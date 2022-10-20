WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After being downtown for almost ten years, Taco Darlin is taking its unique cuisine to a new location.

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday morning, October 20, at 10:30 to celebrate both the rebranding and relocation of Taco Darlin to Kell West Boulevard beside Backporch Drafthouse.

The restaurant, which originated as the Gypsy Kit Food Truck, is known for having a menu with everything from tacos to Asian cuisine to french fries.

Owner Tagan Couch said the main reason behind moving is to appeal to families and expand the franchise.

“The amount of people that maybe wouldn’t have come downtown previously, we see all kinds of new customers in this location,” Couch said. “When we used to be downtown, I saw a lot of people for lunch because they were working downtown. Now, it’s great because I get to see their families and the kids at night.”

Taco Darlin is open Tuesday through Saturday, and they are currently looking for staff. Find more information or reach out to them here.