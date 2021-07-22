Taft Boulevard Street Improvement Project set to begin construction

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls Thursday announced the Taft Boulevard Street Improvement Project will begin construction on Monday, July 26.

City officials said the project will consist of the demolition of the existing roadway, which will be widened to 36 feet.

New utility drainage structures, new piping, new curbs, new gutters and sidewalks on the south side of the roadway will also be installed.

The construction work will be conducted in five phases and is expected to take a total of about 18 months.

During the duration of the project, Taft Boulevard will be closed to thru traffic, however, homeowners that live on Taft Boulevard will still have access to their property.

All affected homeowners have been notified via letter regarding the project.

In addition, the Public Works department and contractor are hosting a neighborhood meeting for the affected homeowners. City staff will be available to answer questions and address concerns.

City officials advise caution and to drive slowly when traveling in the area.

For more information or questions, please contact the City of Wichita Falls Engineering Division at (940) 761-7477.