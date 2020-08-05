Taft Boulevard Widening Project acquires additional easement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls city council approved the acquisition of an easement for the Taft Boulevard Widening Project.

This easement will be on 5401 Taft Boulevard. The 2018 bond election approved the widening of Taft Boulevard.

The city council previously approved the acquisition of two permanent drainage easements and thirteen temporary construction easements on April 7 and it was determined that the project needed one more easement.

“That Taft one is gonna be a tough, tough project to try to keep access to everybody. Several houses, I like to think 15 or 16 houses actually front on Taft. And just trying to keep access to them and stuff’s gonna be difficult and tough,” Wichita Falls Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber said.

Schreiber said he hopes to start this project by the end of this year and the project should take around a year.