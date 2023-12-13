WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To see a 100-year-old Model T these days is rare, but Cord Young of Iowa Park has always been into old cars, and when given the chance to have one, he couldn’t pass it up.

“I actually wound up training a ’66 Mustang to have this car,” Young said. “I’d always wanted one since high school, and it was just a dream come true to actually have the opportunity to get one.”

Young’s car turned 110 in August, so naturally there were some refurbishments that needed to take place. When the engine began to give him trouble, he took the opportunity to restore his car to its original glory.

“The wheels were rebuilt by Stutzman Wheel Shop in Baltic, Ohio, and the tires came from Coker Tire, and we have been completely through the body,” Young explained. “Suspension, steering, linkage, upholstery, all the wood is mostly original, but some of it’s been replaced by what was absolutely necessary, but for the most part, the car is mostly original.”

Young is offering rides in his Model T to see Christmas lights in Wichita Falls, getting this idea from seeing carriage rides.

“I thought, ‘Why couldn’t I do that with something different, you know, in the Model T?’ To me, just really was the right car for it. It was something different, something unique,” Young said. “And, most people just don’t have the opportunity.”

With a century-old car, Young said he feels a responsibility to keep his Model T running.

“Once the older generations are gone, if it’s not for the younger ones, these cars will just disappear,” Young said. “You won’t see them, but to do rides like this, not only can you see them, you can touch them, you can feel them, you can ride in it. It’s something really unique from most people that just don’t have the chance otherwise.”

To book your ride in the Model T, click here.