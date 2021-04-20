Talent show aims to raise funds for Logan Fox’s surgery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Logan Fox has been a fighter ever since he was born and now he has a huge team fighting right alongside him.

The Texoma community is coming together in order to help Fox get much-needed surgery.

Meet Logan Fox. A five-year-old boy who radiates happiness. Fox was born with arthrogryposis, a condition that affects his ability to bend his arms and legs. After battling the condition for five years, his mother, Ashley Fox, sees a light at the end of the tunnel.

“The surgery is just to help him get his hips back in place and get his knees in like working order, he’ll be able to sit down, stand up, bend over, all of those good things,” Fox said.

But with a surgery that holds an almost $200,000 price tag, folks in the downtown community have decided to pitch in and help raise funds for the Fox family with a talent show.

“We’re going to have comedians, we’re going to have artists, we’re going to have bands, we’re going to have so much talent packed into big blue and what we’re asking is that every Wichitan comes out and say hello and donate to your favorite act,” Stone Oven Pizza owner Dane Rodriguez said.

On May 1 there will be a talent show, hosted by The HUB, that will be held inside of the Big Blue lobby. It will feature acts like the Zavala Dancers, Revelation, comedian Leisa Fudge along with several other talented acts. Audience members will be able to donate towards their favorite act, which will not only leave them with a nice cash prize but will also help Fox with his much-needed surgery.

“There are so many people that we don’t know that are involved but we’re getting to know so many new people in Wichita Falls and just finding out how truly amazing our community is,” Fox said.

“He’s rolling in right now, if we do this right as a community, in due time we’ll see him walking up and there’s no other reason than that for you to come out and support this young man,” Rodriguez said.

The talent show will be on May 1 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. It’s free to the public, but donations are highly encouraged.

If you are unable to attend the event in person you can donate to Logan’s GoFundMe.