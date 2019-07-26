Talented Texomans bring the music downtown this weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If anyone is in the mood to go out and enjoy some live music, there are plenty of opportunities to do that this weekend in Wichita Falls.

Sej Miles will be serenading Texoma at Gypsy Uncorked Friday. The free show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Miles won the West Coast Songwriters Best Song of the Year in Salinas this year. She will be headed to Berkeley in September for the West Coast Songwriter finals. She’s making Texoma proud.

The Cody Shaw Trio will open for Tejas Brothers at Iron Horse Friday night.

The Tejas Brothers describe themselves as “Tex-Mex honky-tonk.”

Call 940-767-9488 for ticket information.

The Tin Rivers Band will be at Watermelon Fest down at the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Saturday morning.

Watermelon Fest runs from 9 a.m. to noon, then, Saturday evening, the Deep In It band will be performing at the Iron Horse Pub.

Michael Kately of Downtown Royalty will also be there singing an acoustic set. The show starts at 9 p.m.

