Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum renovations work to bring western heritage, leather goods history alive

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — A 10-year-old museum in Nocona is under construction and the plans behind it are now coming alive.

The museum consists of five major exhibit areas: Native American culture, Western heritage, leather goods, agriculture, and the oil and gas industry.

As of now, only the Native American culture area is permanent, but these renovations make Western heritage and leather goods a part of the museum permanently.

If you drive east on Highway 82 through Nocona, you’ll notice the museum’s sign. There sits the Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum.

“There’s national events, a national history involved here and not just Texas, not just Montague County, and not just Nocona,” Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum board president Tracy Mesler said.

Now, the history museum is getting a make-over.

“What we want to do is tell the story, tell the transition between Justin and Nocona Boots, tell the transition between the Native Americans and the Western settlers,” Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum board vice president Gale Cochran-Smith said.

Renovations to create a permanent exhibit for Western heritage and leather goods.

Leather goods tying some of America’s most famous pastimes back to Nocona.

“This is Sunday and everybody’s playing football and they’re throwing a football around that can pass because the original passing football was made in Nocona,” Mesler said.

Full of artifacts and images that make you go back in time.

“We wanted this to be big enough that people could actually walk in and engage,” Cochran-Smith said.

The museum remains open during construction with plans to open the new exhibit before the new year or shortly after.

“I predict that my grandchildren will never finish building around here, this museum will always be constructing,” Mesler said.

Over the years, the room where the new exhibit will be has served a number of roles.

“It has been an exhibit hall, it has been a frame shop, it has been a construction room, it has been storage, at one point it had two buggies in here, it was a classroom,” Mesler said.

The layout is changing, but the mission remains: preserve and interpret Nocona’s history through exhibits, programs, and archives.

The museum’s largest fundraising event “Shebang” is next weekend.

Currently, there’s a room full of artifacts for the new exhibit. However, they could still use your help as board members said the museum relies on the community to keep it up and running.

Of course, you can find how to lend a hand here.