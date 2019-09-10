Target loyalty program launching soon

(KFDX/KJTL) — Target has a new loyalty program launching about the same time the holiday shopping season will ramp up.

“Target Circle” is set to roll out across the country on October 6.

The program offers new perks like birthday rewards and personalized coupons.

The retail chain started testing Target Circle in February and has seen success.

Target says customers enrolled in the program are spending more than those who are not.

The program is free and does not require customers to have a Target credit card.