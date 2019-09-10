1  of  2
Breaking News
Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton Report: St. Sen. Pat Fallon considers run against U.S. Sen. John Cornyn

Target loyalty program launching soon

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(KFDX/KJTL) — Target has a new loyalty program launching about the same time the holiday shopping season will ramp up.

“Target Circle” is set to roll out across the country on October 6.

The program offers new perks like birthday rewards and personalized coupons.

The retail chain started testing Target Circle in February and has seen success.

Target says customers enrolled in the program are spending more than those who are not.

The program is free and does not require customers to have a Target credit card.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

crime stoppers

Thumbnail for the video titled "crime stoppers"

Target Circle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Target Circle"

WFISD TRE nullified. tax rate change

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFISD TRE nullified. tax rate change"

Congress back in session, President in battle ground state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress back in session, President in battle ground state"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-10-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-10-19"

UPS Hiring spree

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS Hiring spree"

Ram recall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ram recall"

Nissan CEO steps down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nissan CEO steps down"

Young County leaders seek solution to animal control problem

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young County leaders seek solution to animal control problem"

Suicide Prevention at Sheppard AFB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Prevention at Sheppard AFB"

MSU cycling team recognized for continued success by commissioners court

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU cycling team recognized for continued success by commissioners court"

Cafe con Leche: helping first-generation students understand the importance of post-secondary education

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cafe con Leche: helping first-generation students understand the importance of post-secondary education"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News