WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police said a customer was so upset over the poor quality of her tater tots at a Wichita Falls Sonic she left the drive-through line, came in and assaulted an employee and knocked over and broke a touchscreen work station worth $1,368.

Palicia Lewis-Simms, also known as Talicia, was booked into jail Wednesday, June 14, on charges of assault and criminal mischief.

Police said Lewis-Simm was in the drive through of the Sonic on Windthorst Road on and began to yell and curse about her tater tots, then got out of her car and came inside.

Police said surveillance video showed Lewis-Simms inside the business pushing an employee and when the employee tried to push her away, Lewis-Simms punched her in the face.

Other employees tried to get Lewis-Simms to leave, but police said she continued to assault the victim by punching her and pulling her hair.

They said she was finally separated from the employee and pushed over the touchscreen station before returning to the drive through line and leaving.