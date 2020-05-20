Tattoo shop owners eager to return to work with new state guidelines

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While many businesses were allowed to reopen in phase one, others such as bars and tattoo shops had to wait a little longer. Many tattoo parlor owners weren’t too happy because they said they already practice high levels of hygiene, but they are happy the governor finally put his ink to the order allowing them to reopen.

“This is our way of life, our love, and our passion,” The Human Canvas owner Johnny Stone said.

Stone has been patiently waiting for news on reopening, and earlier this week he received just what he’s been waiting for.

“We were ecstatic, we were excited that we could get back to work,” Stone said.

This isn’t without taking extra steps to ensure they are as clean as possible.

“We no longer take walk-ins, it’s appointment only and only the client shows up, no family and friends,” Stone said.

A mask is mandatory for both the person giving and the one getting the tattoo, people must use the sanitizer at the front of the shop and payments will be no contact

Although this tattoo shop is taking these extra steps, Stone is surprised it took the governor this long to allow them to reopen.

“We’re a whole lot more sterile than any of the other, hair salons, nail salons, massage parlors, you name it,” Stone said. “Because even though we’re one on one and close to our clients, we’re well protected.”

Stone said even before this pandemic, he has always followed one business practice to give a double layer of protection.

“We treat everybody as if they have something, you know they have a cold or whatever, when in reality if they have a cold or if they have something we will not tattoo them,” Stone said. “But we treat them as if they do just in case because they may be a carrier and not even know it.”

Stone said the delay in reopening tattoo shops could be from misinformation.

“I think that’s why the governor had a little bit of a problem because he thought it broke down immunity and made people more susceptible to getting it which is totally false,” Stone said.

Now that Stone is able to open up shop again, he’s excited to jump back into creating his masterpieces on human canvases that will last a lifetime.

Again Stone said he is only taking appointments only, no walk-ins. If you would like to set up an appointment call 940-689-0019.