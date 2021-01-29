Tax experts prepare for tax season changes during COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— It’s almost that time of year again, tax season is almost upon us, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some important dates have been changed.

If this were a normal year, the IRS would have started processing returns in mid-January, but due to COVID-19, the agency won’t begin processing those returns until February 12.

Just one of many changes people need to know about ahead of tax day.

If there is any good news on tax day, it’s finding out you get to keep more of your money.

“The good news and the beauty of the stimulus is that it is not going to be considered taxable income. So when you prepare your taxes, they will ask you the amount of your first and second stimulus, Gwen McCorkle Tax Service Tax Preparer Kenya Fields said.

But for those eager to file this year, Fields said it’s in your best interest to wait a little while because things may change before the IRS begins processing returns on February 12.

But for those who have already, no reason to worry.

“If for whatever reason they needed their refund and went ahead and filed, there isn’t anything you can’t fix with an amended tax return. First off, it’s best to wait this year. So we have time to educate ourselves and help you as individuals,” Fields said.

Help that volunteer income tax assistance member Genevieve Anderson is happy to provide.

“That’s what we are here for… helping others,” Anderson said.

With so much on the line, these tax experts said this year might be a little different, but there’s plenty of resources to get your taxes filed.

If for some reason you didn’t get one or both of the stimulus checks, make sure you check that on your tax return, and you will get that money when the IRS pays you back.