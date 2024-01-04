WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — After receiving more state funds through House Bill 8, Vernon College is still seeking other avenues for revenue income.

“The future success and growth of Wichita County really truly depends upon the skillsets that are in the community,” Vernon College President Dr. Dusty Johnston told Wichita County Commissioners during a special session on April 2023.

It’s a topic Johnston has been talking about for about five years: A tax proposal of five cents per $100 of property valuation for Wichita County citizens.

“My goal is to eventually get that placed on the ballot to where the voters of Wichita County have opted to vote,” Johnston said.

Money from the tax will help start-up programs like automotive technician training, construction technology, and more to keep up with job demand, according to Johnston.

“There is none within 200 miles. To start, those programs are significant startup costs, and that’s where we benefit from some type of branch campus maintenance taxes,” Johnston said.

Johnston last met with commissioners in April, and Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said it hasn’t been discussed since.

“They are very vital to our community. What they do, the services they provide,” Beauchamp said. “So we want to make sure we hear them, but we also need to be cognizant of our taxpayers and their wishes as well.”

While it’s not on the forefront for commissioners, it’s a plan Johnston continues to push and look for taxpayer help to keep serving students.

“Vernon College is not requesting consideration of tax support to subsidize Vernon College. What we’re asking is consideration of that support so that Vernon College can do a better job in assisting this community,” Johnston said.

Beauchamp said Johnston could bring the presentation back to commissioners and said he wouldn’t mind hearing it a second time for them to consider. With an approving vote, the issue could land on the November ballot.