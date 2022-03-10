WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2022 tax filing season to file your 2021 taxes is currently underway, and, for those people with burning questions that are possibly holding them back from filing, folks with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program may have some answers.

Texomans have just over a month left to file their taxes, and, while it’s no longer early in the tax season, there is still ample time left to beat that deadline that’s slowly creeping up.

“Don’t wait until that deadline, because it’s going to be crazy, people are going to be trying to pack it in here and it’s just not worth it and all the offices are going to be busy,” VITA Program Director Genevieve Anderson said.

Anderson said clients so far are facing concerns with how much they’ll get back in returns once they report their stimulus payments as well as child tax credits.

“What they’re running into is, the stimulus payments that they got there’s a confusion over whether they’re taxed or not, why they have to report them and things like that, the reason you’re reporting it is so you don’t get issued it a second time [and] same with this child tax credit,” Anderson said. “Your tax preparer needs to know how much you receive in advance child tax credits because you’re gonna get qualified for a lump sum of the child tax credit, if you’ve received part of it, then you get whatever is left on your tax return, presuming you have those children on your tax return.”

However, Anderson said if you claimed children the prior year but not this year, then you won’t get the rest of it.

Anderson said this generally comes up in a family where children are being claimed by parents every other year.

Make sure you have the numbers right, know what you got in stimulus, know what you got in advance child tax credit, know your bank account and routing number, check it three times if you have to,” Anderson said.

The deadline to file is April 18.