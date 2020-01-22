UPDATE: Iowa Park CISD updates on schedule after May 2019 bond vote

UPDATE: Jan. 22, 2020, 9:20 a.m. — According to Iowa Park CISD superintendent Steve Moody, the Iowa Park school board is currently meeting with architects and contractors to finalize concepts for each of the campuses.

Moody told us that final plans are just a few months away.

“We are still on schedule to start construction this summer,” Moody said.

Stay with Texoma’s Homepage as the progress continues. We will bring you the most updated information as it becomes available to us.

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks who live in the Iowa Park Consolidated School District voted overwhelmingly for a $24.5 million bond.

“We certainly need the improvements in the middle school,” resident Erwin Soell said.

Iowa Park residents have proven to be on board for structural repairs as well as security enhancements in Iowa Park schools following the passage of a May bond.

“I think that anytime that we can help our children and make the facilities so that they can learn better, I think that’s important,” an Iowa Park resident said.

More than $18 million will go toward structural repairs and more in the W.F. George Middle School that has portions of the building built as far back as 1923.

“The priority will be of course to start with architects, we will get with architects and start the process of designing,” Iowa Park CISD Superintendent Steve Moody said.

The bond will also fund facility upgrades to the AG-Science facility, the high school, as well as Kidwell and Bradford Elementary schools.

Even though the bond passed, some residents said they believe now was not the right time.

“Which is not to say I don’t want them to have good facilities but in this particular case this year it wasn’t conveyed to me that the facilities and equipment they are wanting are more than what they should’ve been taken care of already,” resident Jay Erwin said.

Moody said he is grateful to residents who voted for the bond and is looking forward to the next steps.

Residents will see a $.20 tax increase, that means someone who lives in a $100,000 home would pay $16 more a month in property taxes, however residents 65 and older will not see a tax increase.

RESULTS:

For: 502 | 63 percent

502 | 63 percent Against: 290 | 37 percent

