TBI and HHM host third annual Nicole’s November blood drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Blood Institute and HHM Hospitality held the third annual Nicole’s November blood drive at the Marriot Courtyards on Nov. 20.

This event is in memory of a former employee, Nicole Roberts, who was battling gastric cancer.

Nicole passed away more than two years ago and received over 20 units of blood while fighting her cancer, which allowed her to spend a little more time with her family before she passed.

This is why Courtyard by Marriott Wichita Falls Sales Coordinator Katelyn Taylor said it’s very important to donate.

“Donating blood really helps a tremendous amount of people every day. Nicole is just a prime example to use as our motto that it’s just proof in the pudding that it’s very important,” Taylor said.

Last year, they had 11 people donate, this year they hope to have more. Taylor adds you can help save a life by donating blood so be sure to donate when you can.