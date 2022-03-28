WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Blood Institute is ready to show off its newly-renovated donor center.

TBI is the sole blood and platelet collection organization and supplier in North Texas.

Members of the community stopped by a ribbon-cutting ceremony this afternoon to see the upgrades and celebrate the new state-of-the-art facility.

Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of the TBI, says the 15 years the donor center has been in Wichita Falls it has grown substantially.

“We’ve gone from 2,000 units to 10,000 units collected, so that’s a huge testament to the kind of people who care about their neighbors who want to share, who want to make a difference. They want to feel spiritually empowered by doing something compassionate for another person. So we’re just going from one success to another success here,” Armitage said.

The TBI is located on Gregory Street. Blood donors are always needed.

Appointments can be made online or by phone and donations take about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.

