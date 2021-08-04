TBI holds blood drives to combat the blood shortage in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to the pandemic and COVID-19, blood banks nationwide and even here in Texoma are still facing shortages and are now trying to stock back up. In order to help the supply, Texas Blood Institute hosted a blood drive on Wednesday.

Those willing to make a difference in helping someone in need of blood also received a blood sugar test, that will help to detect diabetes that the donor may have not realized they were struggling with.

Jennifer Risinger with the Texas Blood Institute shared why it is so important to rely on our community for blood donations especially during the shortage they have seen.



“Just think about the person that’s in the hospital bed who is nervous that there might not be enough blood on the shelves or being their loved one holding that patient’s hand and being told there’s no blood for them. We just want to make sure that we can keep a steady supply of blood donors so that doesn’t happen,” said Risinger.

Both the Texas and Oklahoma blood institutes have upcoming blood drives to try and get more people to donate including one this upcoming Monday from Noon until five at the Texas blood Institute donor room to honor Kaleb Honea who was killed in a tragic crash one year ago.

To sign up for any blood drive visit the Texas Blood Insitute website or call 877-340-8777.