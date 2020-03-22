1  of  2
TCC hosts blood drive as Red Cross sees decline in donations during COVID-19 pandemic

Texoman Helps Texoma Cowboy Church_4136385761828292058

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the American Red Cross sees a decline in donations amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the folks at the Texoma Cowboy Church are hosting a blood drive on Tuesday to help out where they can.

Volunteer and blood drive organizer Kathleen Lindeman said officials with the Texoma Cowboy Church are taking precautions to protect the public while trying to serve.

The blood drive will be at the church from 10 a.m.—3 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.

For more information on the blood-drive, click here.

