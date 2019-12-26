TCC volunteers share Christmas spirit through Faith Mission service

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While many had a very merry Christmas with friends and family, it’s important to remember not everyone has that opportunity.

Folks at the Texoma Cowboy Church spent their Christmas morning making sure those with Faith Mission and Faith Refuge had a nice holiday meal with servings of ham and turkey with all the fixings.

Jerry Debord who is going through the Faith Mission’s program said acts like this are especially touching during the holiday season.

“It’s very humbling because they could be with their own families, they could be any other place in the world, but they take the time out of their day, their life, to come up here and spend christmas here with us,” Debord said.

They also played several games with the families of Faith Mission.

Volunteer Kathleen Lindemann said not only are they serving others but serving god as well.

“We do it because we love the Lord,” Lindemann said. “We love His people. We believe strongly in the program here. We see the work that God does here in the men’s lives. It’s just a transforming power of the gospel in their lives.”

Lindemann also said acts like volunteering for the less fortunate are inspiring, and she hopes others will want to help out during tough times for others.