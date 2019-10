The big “T” in front of Texoma Community Credit Union is going pink today as well! The folks are showing their support for breast cancer awareness month by painting their giant logo outside of their Southwest Parkway location with a lovely shade of pink.

This also kicks off a month of fundraising by TCCU to help benefit the American Cancer Society along with Susan G. Komen.

Both TCCU branches will have donations jars and information on breast cancer prevention and detection!