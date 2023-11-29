WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—What better way to get into the holiday spirit than by giving back to those less fortunate in our community?

For the 16th consecutive year officials with Texoma Community Credit Union have partnered up with Adult Protective Services to host the Tree of Life event. For the next couple of weeks, you can stop by any of the three TCCU branches and pick an ornament off of the Tree of Life which will have a small wish list of items wanted for Christmas from those in the care of Adult Protective Services. TCCU’s Chief Operations Officer, Angie Ohmstede said for some of these clients, the smallest gift could have a huge impact on them.

“Just the smile and the cheer and joy that it brings them it just means so much to us, we emphasize with our teams the importance of volunteering in the community and just giving back is one of our core values,” Ohmstede said.

You have until December 9th to pick up an ornament, and all gifts must be returned to TCCU by December 11th. If you’d like more information on how you can help out someone in need this holiday season, click here.