TCCU partners with Adult Protective Services to host ‘Tree of Life’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Community Credit Union has once again partnered with Adult Protective Services to help serve those in need this holiday season.

APS caseworkers will join TCCU employees in decorating the “Tree of Life” with ornaments representing each person in need and their wish list.

The community is encouraged to stop by any of TCCU`s branches between December 1 and December 10 to choose an ornament so that they can be a Santa for someone in need.

Here’s how it works:

Pick an ornament, and discover what it is the recipient of your gift needs. It is often something like a small appliance, personal hygiene items, or articles of clothing.

For more information, visit Texoma Community Credit Union’s website.

About Texoma Community Credit Union

Texoma Community Credit Union is a democratically controlled financial cooperative that has served Wichita County and 10 surrounding counties for over 65 years.

Because it is “not-for-profit, not-for-charity, but for service,” all income, after expenses and necessary reserves, is given back to its members through better interest rates, improved technology and services, free community events, and donations to local philanthropic organizations.

Its mission is to build a community where everyone is given the tools to become RICH. (Ready, Independent, Charitable, and Happy).

For more information, visit www.texomacu.com.