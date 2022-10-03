WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texoma Community Credit Union ‘T’ is pink once again for October.

The TCCU Southwest Parkway branch continued their tradition of painting the Texoma T pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

They continue this tradition to honor the lives of those in our community who have been affected by cancer and to raise awareness for prevention and screening guidelines.

“We really get out of this experience the ability to represent our community and really show our support for everyone whose lives have been affected,” TCCU Marketing Director Lauren McKechnie said. “All month long, you’re gonna see that pink T while driving down Southwest Parkway, so hopefully it shows that we are in support of you.”

TCCU will also donate $250 to both Susan G. Komen and the American Cancer Society during the month of October.