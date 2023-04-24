WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are looking for a job or thinking about changing career paths Workforce Solutions is holding an in-person hiring event on Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is hiring correctional officers for the Allred Unit in Wichita Falls.

The hiring event will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 4309 Old Jacksboro Hwy Entrance 5 Wichita Falls, TX, 76302.

Workforce Solutions is asking that applicants must bring their driver’s license, social security card, and proof of education with them to this event.

If applicants need assistance with their resumes or presentation when meeting prospective employers call the Workforce Solutions North Texas team at 940-322-1801 and select option 2.

The Allred Unit has full and part-time positions open that come with full healthcare and retirement benefits and paid training.

For details on Workforce Solutions North Texas and the services offered in coordination with its network of other local workforce development boards across Texas, call 940-767-1432 or visit www.ntxworksolutions.org