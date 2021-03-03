TEA: local school boards have full authority to determine mask policy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After Gov. Greg Abbott announced he will be rescinding the state-wide mask mandate on March 10, the Texas Education Agency has updated its Public Health Guidance to allow local school boards the authority to determine their own mask policies.

“Under this updated guidance, a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged. Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy,” TEA officials said in a news release.

At this time, WFISD officials have not commented on whether they will make any changes to their mask policy.

This news also comes after the Department of State Health Services announced that school staff is eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, effective immediately.