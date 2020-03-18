TEA releases update on STAAR cancellations, graduation requirements for seniors

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — As Texas state officials continue to work through COVID-19, coronavirus, the Texas Education Agency officials have released more information on the 2019–2020 academic school year, state examination and graduation requirements for seniors.

In a statement released Wednesday, TEA officials focused on information pertaining to STAAR test assessments for third through eighth grade and STAAR End-of-Course assessments.

According to the statement, most seniors have completed EOC requirements before senior year, but for those students who have not passed up to two EOC assessments, the requirements have been waived for Spring 2020.

All STAAR exams scheduled for April, May and June 2020 are canceled.

The statement said for students graduating in future years but taking one of the five courses with a corresponding STAAR EOC assessment this year, those students will not be responsible for meeting that EOC assessment graduation requirement if they earn course credit this year.

“Effectively, this means that current seniors may graduate through the IGC process regardless of the number of EOC assessments they still need to pass,” the statement reads.

Officials state districts will determine if a student has met all other graduation requirements including “successfully completing curriculum requirements or successfully completing an individualized education program.”

In waiving the required performance on academic assessments under TEC, §28.025(c) and §39.025(a) for spring 2020, the following applies: If a student is on schedule to complete instruction in the entire curriculum in spring 2020 for a course that has a corresponding STAAR EOC assessment, the student is not required to pass that specific test to fulfill graduation requirements. If a student is on schedule to complete graduation requirements in spring 2020 but does not have the opportunity to retake a STAAR EOC assessment prior to graduation, the student is not required to pass that sp ecific test to fulfill graduation requirements but will need to complete the IGC process. Texas Education Agency statement

As for elementary and middle school students, grade requirements now fall to the local level.

Each school district will have discretion on whether students should advance to the next grade under the requirements of the recommendation of the student’s teacher, grades in each subject or course as well as any other necessary academic information determined by district officials.

The STAAR Alternate 2 administration window scheduled for March 30 through April 21, 2020, is canceled. Students with special education services, the admission, review and dismissal committee will continue to make educational decisions, including decisions related to required performance on academic assessments.

The second testing window for the STAAR Interim Assessments will remain open through May 29, 2020, for districts to use as a resource to monitor student progress.