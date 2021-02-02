TEA requiring students to take STAAR test in person

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Education Agency officials have announced that all students in grades 3-12 must take the spring STAAR exams in-person this year regardless of whether a student has been taking classes online.

TEA officials said they are moving forward with in-person standardized tests, but will allow school districts to expand testing sites as safety precautions.

Vernon Superintendent Jeff Byrd is already planning ahead for standardized tests in a year that has been anything but standard.

“There’s not been a single day this year from the first day of school through today that has been normal and there is a different challenge that pops up everyday. Ya know, I’m a dad first, I’m a Superintendent second. I have a child that attends Vernon. I’m concerned as a father. I’m very mindful of that and I respect parents stance on those things obviously. But as a District, we thought this was the best decision for us,” Byrd said.

TEA officials said they are moving forward with in-person STAAR testing in the spring and will allow school districts to expand monitored testing sites to places like hotels and recreation centers to ensure adequate social distancing.

A decision Wichita Falls Associate Superintendent Peter Griffiths understands to a degree but feels like could have been handled differently.

“We don’t want to stress anyone out over this so we are surprised we still moving forward because we figured the state would have said lets forgo this this year.”

But since TEA is going ahead with the exams, Griffith said that’s what he will do, unless the student feels uncomfortable.

“We want the data we want the information but if a student doesn’t feel like coming we aren’t going to have them go,” Griffith said.

STAAR testing begins in April and tests continue through June.