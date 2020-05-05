Teacher Appreciation Week: Difficulties they’ve faced during COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers are being viewed by some on the same level as health care workers.

“It’s hard not seeing your kids face-to-face everyday,” Kirby Middle School 6th grade teacher Leslie Callahan said. “I would definitely say that’s been one of the biggest challenges, we get to see them a couple times a week via video but there’s a big difference between being with a kid in person and seeing them via video.”

Teachers can sometimes be taken for granted for all of the work that they do. COVID-19 has put a spotlight on just how essential they are. Zundy second grade teacher Kerry Baird was lucky. She had already been teaching some online before COVID-19 became an issue.

“I started the year and I was nine months pregnant and so I kind of taught my students how to get online ahead of time,” Baird said. “My students knew how to use Google Classroom in second grade.”

Rider High School science teacher Bryce Henderson said this transition has actually been an easier transition for WFISD teachers.

“[I] have kind of a network of teachers across the state that I help support and a lot of them are having to make this transition with no technology,” Henderson said. “Definitely the challenge of staying connected has been a problem for students but we’ve lucky. We have things like Google Meets where we’ve still been able to get FaceTime. Whereas other districts, you know, can’t even get that.”

It has even brought some to compare teachers to healthcare workers but that’s not a comparison Callahan agrees with.

“I definitely would put myself in that category but I do feel like this is an important job and that it’s very important for kids to continue their education,” Callahan said.

With it being teacher appreciation week, KFDX and Texoma’s Homepage wants to thank all of the teachers for everything they are doing to help educate others.