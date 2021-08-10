Teacher mentors hope to expand program for WFISD teachers, schools

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We are just a couple of days away now from the start of the new school year and WFISD school board members heard new ideas today in a special session including on a new teacher mentoring program.

This teacher mentorship program has been in the district for years but now mentors say they want to expand their reach and be there as a means of bigger support for new teachers and in more schools.

Teaching through uncertain times like these is no easy task. That’s why mentors with the WFISD want to add the new teacher mentoring program to more schools in the area and support those new teachers.

“I remember feeling as a first-year teacher that I was terrified to ask a question because I really didn’t want anyone to know I didn’t know anything. I was working really hard to keep a cover on what was going on and we want our new teachers to have the freedom to express their struggles and their challenges in a way that they don’t feel threatened that they can be honest,” teacher mentor Dee Palmore said.

That is what teacher mentors Dee Palmore and Randy Lovelady believe are the thoughts of many teachers and is why they serve in the district as mentors to teachers.

“Number one they do come in with not only their own high expectations sometimes but also with others who expect a lot of them and sometimes they don’t feel like they could live up to that and this gives them an opportunity to hear from someone to say, ‘hey you can do this,'” Lovelady said.

The goal of the new teacher mentoring program is to provide teachers with extra support in and out of the classrooms and to hopefully retain more teachers in the WFISD.

“The key to this is that different rapport that we’re able to have and to give those teachers feedback and it’s not that the administrators aren’t doing that it’s just we have the opportunity that, that’s all we do,” Palmore said.

Palmore who is a former WFISD teacher and principal says he knows that this program is a success and that getting it in more schools will have a positive impact on the district.

“The support that they’re given by us is so valuable to them you can just see a relief on their face when you walk in just to talk to them because they’ve gotten something to share and they’ve got questions,” Palmore said.

“The relationship that we develop with them is very important it gives them the trust to be able to follow through with some of the things we might suggest and the encouragement as well to continue and hopefully stay in the profession,” Lovelady said.

Both mentors say helping these teachers and students is what’s key.

“Our goal would be to work ourselves out of a job. That all teachers are retained,” Palmore said.

Mentors say they hope this program will continue to set teachers up for success for years to come.

Palmore and Lovelady say they want to expand their reach in the WFISD and add this expanded teacher mentoring program to more secondary schools.