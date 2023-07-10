WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It may be summer, but for educators school will be back in session before they know it.

Teachers like Tori Palmer and Bailey Richmond said they can’t help but think about all the tools and supplies they’ll need to ensure a successful school year.

“Us teachers we have to go back pretty much the end of July, early August, that’s when we’ll start getting back into the classroom and setting up our rooms,” local teacher Tori Palmer said.

“I’m a fifth generation teacher so on my mother’s side all the way back, to I think two great grandmothers, they were teachers going all the way down to me,” local teacher Bailey Richmond said. “I’ve definitely put a lot of my paycheck back into my kids, not that I’m not willing to do that. I love to do that, to make sure my kids’ education is special to them, but definitely, a lot of the burden of creating a fun environment for kids to learn in is put back on the teachers.”

This week is the perfect time for the community to step up and ensure that teachers aren’t having to dip into their own personal finances.

“Prime Day, from what I’m aware, is just a day or maybe two days where they have certain items that are on sale or reduced,” Palmer said. “Then Clear the List is a way for teachers to make Amazon wish lists for things they need for their classroom.”

The annual Amazon Prime Day deal event features two days of epic deals on top brands! A lot of teachers’ lists include supplies like pens and pencils, but some say they could also use some electronics.

“There’s a coding robot, I had one similar in my last job,” Richmond said. “There’s not one in this one, and I’d love to be able to introduce kids to coding.”

“One of the big things on my list that I have that I’m in need of is a printer that prints in color,” Palmer said. “At school, we just have access to black and white ink, so the color would be very beneficial to me in kindergarten.”

No matter how small the item you purchase is, just know it has a bigger impact than you could imagine.

“I know from experience that they will absolutely love 100% percent of anything that you are willing to give them,” Richmond said.

Use one of the biggest shopping days of the year to make sure students walk into a great classroom in August. You can find a link to Tori Palmer’s wish list here. You can find Bailey Richmond’s list here. A link to other local teachers’ wish lists can be found here.