Team of alleged shoplifters arrested at Walmart

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — A woman put on probation in November for forgery of an elderly person is back in jail for allegedly shoplifting with two other people in Walmart.

Emily Quinn, 24, is charged with theft over $100, along with Zachary Day and Kevin Donnelly.

According to the arrest affidavit, police officers were called to the Walmart on Lawrence Road on Tuesday and told a woman and two men were shoplifting.

An officer stationed himself in the main entry and waited for the suspects, and said Donnelly was stopped first and put in handcuffs, followed shortly by Day and later by Quinn.

They say they found two bracelets and a necklace on Donnelly.

They said Day had a laptop and three tank tops in the front of his shorts, and in a stolen Batman backpack he had two pet bowls, dog training pee pads, two bottles of dog shampoo, pajamas and a blanket.

They said Quinn had a nude-colored bra and a dog collar in her purse.

Officers said video surveillance showed the three came in and went to separate departments, then met in a different area to rip open the packages and conceal the items and repeated the process, then left the store separately.

Quinn was sentenced to five years probation in November for forgery of $2,500 of a 78-year-old woman and Day was charged with forgery of an elderly person December 29.

Many of the forged checks were cashed or deposited at Walmart.

Donnelly was arrested on December 29 for smoking marijuana with seven other inmates of the Wichita County Jail Annex last summer.