Tech issues continue with new Wichita Co. courthouse software

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — When it works, new technology can make things a lot easier, reducing work, making day to day tasks more efficient. However, new technology is proving to be challenging to use for some Wichita County courthouse employees.

In October 2019, Patti Flores will mark 36 years working for Wichita County. She’s seen a lot of change, not the least of which includes the two major technology upgrades she’s seen in the courthouse. This new Tyler Odyssey System, she said, has been the most difficult.



“There are so many bells and whistles, so many places you can go to. It’s not an easy system wherein a day, you can learn where everything is,” Flores said. “It’s complicated.”

She said work is taking longer and though some of it is due to being unfamiliar with Odyssey, there are more steps to get things done with the new system.



“Where you had two places to go to, now you might have five places to go to. What use to be a push of a button for reports, we’re now doing one for one, having to go into the case to run the reports,” Flores said.



Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said the data transfer has gone well, but there are some problems below the surface.



“There are a couple of major problems in dealing with identifying the parties and connecting the right attorney with the client and that kind of thing. So, it’s been a little less than we’d hoped for at this point,” Gossom said.



Gossom is consoled by the fact this isn’t the first time for this technology being implemented in Texas.



“We have faith in, it will happen. We’re not the first county they’ve done,” Gossom said, with the goal of Wichita County being another timely success.

Judge Gossom also said the issues with the jail roster which Texomashomepage has reported on are being addressed as well.