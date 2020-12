WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – On Friday the KFDX and KJTL Texoma’s Fox stations started experiencing technical difficulties around 8 a.m. that morning.

Due to the technical issues, there will not be a Noon newscast on KFDX for Friday, December 18, 2020. Programming will continue as scheduled. Breaking news will appear right here on Texoma’s Homepage.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest developments.