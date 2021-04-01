Technical issues could push back opening date for Graham Drive-in

GRAHAM, TX (KFDX/KJTL)—Now that the weather is finally warming up, what better way to enjoy the outdoors than to visit the Graham Drive-in Theatre.

Since closing back in December owners Therrol and Becky Dubois decided it’s the perfect time to open back up and in time for the new Godzilla vs. Kong debut followed by the new Tom and Jerry Movie for the kiddos. Although the theatre was set to open this weekend, the Dubois’ has run into some technical issues causing them to possibly have to move their opening date back one week.

“We’re still waiting on calls, we hope to be open but right now it’s going to be very expensive and very hard to get from California to here,” Dubois said.

The Dubois’ ask that you follow their website for updates on their opening day. For ticket information, click here.

Friday’s showings are canceled, no word yet if the Saturday and Sunday shows will be open.