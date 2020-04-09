Technology helps the blind during COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Technological advances are helping those with limited sight or no sight at all as nearly everything changes due to COVID-19.

One Wichita Falls resident who became legally blind at the age of 26 due to a genetic disease says a phone app can help him read almost anything.

“I use a couple of different applications they have used in the past couple of years that allow me to read anything on a piece of paper or someone’s shirt or anything like that so it is nice that technology has kind of pushed forward,” application user Wren Stafford said.

Some apps Stafford said have come in handy are “Be My Eyes” and “Read For The Blind.”

He also adds having someone around you that you can trust is a big help as well.