Ted Cruz talks COVID-19 with local leaders

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz believes the crisis will have long-term effects on the state of Texas and cities like Wichita Falls.

Cruz did a Zoom conference call with city leaders and members of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. Cruz discussed what he described as three separate crises hitting the state.

“We have, number one, a public health crisis, the Coronavirus pandemic, the consequences of which have been extreme,” Crus said. “We have taken remarkable public policy steps to flatten the curve to minimize and slow the spread of the virus.”

Cruz believes the economic crisis has also been a catastrophe for the state. Nearly 22 million Americans have lost their jobs just in the last four weeks, which is more than 10 percent of the workforce nationally”, Cruz said.

“We’re seeing millions of small businesses that are on the verge of bankruptcy. We’re seeing entire sectors of the economy that have been utterly devastated. And then third, in Texas, in particular, we’re facing an energy crisis. Oil and gas in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic.”

On the 30 minute conversation, Cruz answered questions from city leaders and business owners about PPE supplies, COVID-19 impact on the cattle business, the CARES act and more.