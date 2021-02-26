T and T Christmas Tree Farm Owner Teddy Drummond passes away at 89

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — T and T Christmas Tree Farm Owner Theodore Edward “Teddy” Drummond has passed away at the age of 89.

Born in 1931, Drummond’s family moved to Wichita Falls in 1935.

According to his obituary, he took a job at Weiniger Grocery store at the age of 10.

Drummond joined the United States Marine Corps in 1950 and 1951.

After his service he came back to Wichita Falls, working for Wilson Manufacturing, then working for the Texas Highway Patrol and finally transitioning to the postal service; where he worked until retiring in 1991.

Three years after retiring, Drummond opened T and T Christmas Tree Farm.

Drummond is survived by his wife, three sons and grandchildren.