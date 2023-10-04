WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An alleged threat of gun violence in a classroom lands a Hirschi High School student behind bars.

Keyshawn Martel Dewayne Williams, of Wichita Falls, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, on the third-degree felony charge of terroristic threat. As of the publication of this story, he remains held on a $25,000 bond.

According to authorities, an officer with the Wichita Falls Independent School District Police Department was on duty at Hirschi High School on Tuesday afternoon, October 3, 2023.

The officer said at around 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, an associate principal notified him that a student, later identified as Williams, said he was going to “air out” another student that he was having problems with, as well as the school.

According to the affidavit, the officer said he knew the term “air out” meant to shoot up, and he said at least four other staff members and several students heard the threat. He said the staff members feared for their safety and the safety of other students who were present.

The affidavit said an associate principal removed Williams from the classroom. The officer said the associate principal told him that while Williams was in the office, he admitted to saying he was going to “air out” the other student and the school.