Teen charged with assault of public servant after kicking officer while being arrested

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls teen is charged with assault of a public servant after police officers said he kicked an officer in the groin while being arrested.

Marco Bocel, 17, is jailed for the assault as well as retaliation, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

Police officers said a black Dodge Challenger ran a red light at Taft and Midwestern boulevards at a high rate of speed on Monday night.

The officer stopped the car and when he approached it said he could smell marijuana.

The officer had the driver and passenger, Bocel, step out of the vehicle, and during a search of Bocel, the officer said a zip lock bag labeled “cookies” fell from the crouch area of Bocel’s shorts.

It appeared to be marijuana so the officer cuffed Bocel.

He said Bocel then walked toward the driver and began talking to her so he pulled him away and walked him to the patrol car. Bocel began trying to walk toward the back of the car. The officer said he grabbed Bocel’s arm, and Bocel quickly turned around to face him and began yelling.



He said he pushed Bocel up against the car, and Bocel struck him in the groin with his knee. The officer held Bocel in place until another officer arrived to assist.

When placed in the car, the officer said Bocel threatened to beat them up.

Officers said a larger bag of marijuana was found in the car’s glove box.

Bocel was also arrested on Aug. 30 in a parking lot at Lynnwood East Park in a black Dodge Challenger with other occupants.

Officers said they could smell marijuana, and when questioned, Bocel kept nodding off and after being placed in the patrol car, officers found marijuana all over the back seat and floorboard of the patrol car and rear of Bocel’s shorts.

They also say when they were booking him into jail, a clear baggie fell from his shorts.