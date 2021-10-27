Teen flown to hospital after being hit by truck

WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL) — A teen was flown via Air Evac to Cook Children’s Hospital Wednesday night after being hit by a pickup truck.

First responders were called to U.S. Highway 281 near the Knights of Columbus Hall in Windthorst after reports of a person struck by a vehicle around 8:10 p.m.

According to Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd, the teen was coming from a parent-teacher group fundraising event from Knights of Columbus when she attempted to cross 281.

A Ford F-250 southbound on 281 struck the teen. The driver of the truck stopped and stayed at the scene.

An Archer County Sheriff’s deputy was getting out of their truck to help with traffic control when they witnessed the accident. The deputy immediately started first aid.

Air Evac was called to transport the victim to the children’s hospital in Fort Worth. Sheriff Curd said she was in critical condition when the helicopter left the scene.

There are no indications the driver of the truck was speeding.